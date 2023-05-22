230509_Heuermann_073_low.jpeg

Beth Ford, CEO and president of Land O’ Lakes, engages in a “fireside chat” with CASNR Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss during a recent Heuermann’s Lecture. Ford’s talk was “Uncharted waters: Why everyone should care about the global water crisis.” (Photo by Craig Chandler, University Communication.)

“Food security is national security,” said Land O’Lakes President and CEO Beth Ford during a recent Heuermann Lecture at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska.

To address agricultural challenges, Ford stressed the need for a comprehensive, long-term water sustainability strategy, and shared why water is at the top of her priority list.

