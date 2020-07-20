CIBO, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based developer of a land intelligence platform that delivers objective, science-driven intelligence about hundreds of millions of acres of farmland, recently launched its industry-changing solution.
The platform generates proprietary insights for each parcel, and also provides access to publicly available data for farmers, investors, lenders, and other stakeholders in agriculture and the rural land economy.
CIBO's proprietary insights include land and lease valuation, productivity, stability, and environmental impact for each parcel. Additionally, past and in-season management practices and yields are provided, as well as the impact of various management practices and weather on the future productivity and value of a parcel. Valuation, predicted yield, crops planted, and environmental impact can also be aggregated at a portfolio, county, state, or national level.
Additionally, the platform makes public data, including owner information, tax information, weather, satellite images, and soil maps easily accessible to users. The end result is a platform that will modernize the way stakeholders evaluate farmland.
CIBO delivers this information—at the parcel level and at a national scale—without requiring farmer data or user input. CIBO amasses vast amounts of public and private data, and processes it using its proprietary ecosystem simulation, data science and computer vision, supported by artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Users access the platform from a web browser or mobile app, and can search parcels locally or nationally against over 20 criteria, including all the proprietary and public metrics.
For more information, visit cibotechnologies.com.
