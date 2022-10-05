Meeting and visiting in-person is the best way Kansas State University President Richard Linton has to connect the college with Sunflower State residents.

Kansas State University Richard Linton spoke during a Ford County community forum on Sept. 27. (Journal photo by Dave Bergmeier.)

Linton was in Dodge City on Sept. 27 and spoke during the Ford County community forum in the Mariah Gallery at the Boot Hill Museum and with members of the media afterward. Linton touched heavily on agriculture and the importance that K-State Research and Extension has in all Kansas counties. He was accompanied by Provost Charles Tabor, who is also the executive vice president for K-State, and Tabor and other university officials offered remarks and listened during the tour.

