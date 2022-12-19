A 35-member rural task force has been formed to look at what can be done to address unmet legal needs in rural Kansas.

Marla Luckert highres.jpg

Marla Luckert (Courtesy photo.)

The Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee became effective Dec. 1 with an order by Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert, who was raised in Sherman County. She noted that declining rural population trends in the Sunflower State were similar to other states and have affected professional services.

K.J. Will.jpg

Justice K.J. Wall, Kansas Supreme Court. (Courtesy photo.)

