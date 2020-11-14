Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, recently announced the launch of the new L60LE series. With the success of the launch of the L3560HSTC-LE last year, three new models have been added to complete the new L60LE series, which now offers a total of four models—two cab models and two ROPS models. Ranging from 37 to 42 gross horsepower, the new series offers an array of deluxe quality and comfort features at an affordable price point. The new L60LE compact tractors will be available starting in November 2020. Kubota’s new L60LE series is comprised of the L3560LE and the larger framed L4060LE, each with cab and ROPS models, offering a total of four models to chose from in the new series. Built with a heavy-duty large chassis, all metal hood and fenders and equipped with a Kubota-built diesel engine, this series provides the quality and durability Kubota is known for. Kubota’s industry leading electronic HST Plus Transmission comes standard on all models and is designed to provide smooth, quiet operation and maximize productivity and ease of use. The L60LE Series can be equipped with a full line of performance-matched implements and attachments from Land Pride. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.kubotausa.com.
