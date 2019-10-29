In 2020, the all-new Kubota M8 series will be available to deliver comfort, visibility and performance to the North American farmer. Through Kubota North America Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, the M8 series delivers all-day comfort with plenty of room to work in 148 cubic feet of cabin space. This “office away from the office” gives the driver comfort and convenience with standard air suspension seat, mobile office space and multiple power outlets. The M8 offers panoramic 360-degree views and a standard high visibility roof panel for loader operations. There are also two performance transmission options: The first is the 30X15 six speed, five range that features Kubota’s dependable, fully electronically controlled, semi-powershift transmission that provides 30 forward and 15 reverse speeds. Buyers may also choose the premium Kubota variable transmission featuring a continuously variable transmission that offers an infinite number of forward and reverse speeds. The KVT is programmed for seamless speed setting to match the ideal working range for the job. Inside the M8, the K-Monitor puts drive operator in complete control of tractor functionality, including standard ISO-BUS connectivity, Kubota Headland Management controls, as well as hydraulics, PTO and transmission features. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.KubotaUSA.com.
