Kubota North America Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, has previewed the all-new M8 series. The M8 series is Kubota’s tractor line boasting over 200 horsepower. It is the company’s newest, largest and highest horsepower utility agriculture machine yet.
This announcement builds on Kubota’s strategy to penetrate the North American large utility tractor market with its customized OEM agreement with Buhler Industries Inc. revealed earlier this year. The agreement enables Kubota to blend its engineering excellence with its partner’s history for development and production of similar horsepower-sized tractors to create and launch this new M8 series of tractors.
With its eye specifically on large utility and material handling tractor market, the commercial hay and forage market, as well as the mid-sized row crop market, Kubota expects to create synergies for the M8 series and complementary implements with other areas of its businesses and affiliate supply chains. The cab has 148 cubic feet of space. Sound insulation and premium seating provide a comfortable environment and is designed to mitigate operator fatigue during long days and nights in the field. The M8 series is paired with the Cummins B6.7 performance series engine and is available in 190 horsepower and 210 horsepower models.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.KubotaUSA.com.
