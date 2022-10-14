Biz News.png

Kroger, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Albertsons Companies, Inc., Boise, Idaho, on Oct. 14 announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement in which Kroger will purchase Albertsons for $24.6 billion deal.

A news release stated the companies will merge two complementary organizations with iconic brands and deep roots in their local communities to establish a national footprint and unite around Kroger's Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit. Kroger is the parent company for several well-known chains including Dillons, Food4Less, FredMeyer and King Soopers.

