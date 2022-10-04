Clint Krehbiel has been named the new dean of the Gordon W. Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources at Texas Tech University.
Krehbiel will begin his duties at Texas Tech on Jan. 1. He arrives in Lubbock after serving as the Marvel L. Baker Department Head and professor of animal sciences at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln since 2017.
“Clint brings the leadership and research prowess needed to propel the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources forward,” said Provost and Senior Vice President Ron Hendrick. “I look forward to working with him in this role.”
A native of Kansas who grew up on a diversified farm near McPherson, Krehbiel has an extensive history in agriculture. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s in animal science and industry from Kansas State University and his doctorate in animal science with a concentration in ruminant nutrition from the University of Nebraska in 1994. Prior to joining the faculty at the University of Nebraska, Krehbiel served on the faculty at Oklahoma State University for 17 years, leaving as the Regents Professor and Dennis and Martha White Endowed Chair of Ruminant Nutrition and Health and the assistant head of the Department of Animal Science.
Before Oklahoma State, Krehbiel served three years as an assistant professor of ruminant nutrition at New Mexico State University. He also has held positions at the University of Nebraska while pursuing his doctorate and as a postdoctoral research associate at the Roman L. Hruska U.S. Meat Animal Research Center in Clay Center, Nebraska.
“I am grateful for the trust that Texas Tech University has placed in me to lead the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources,” Krehbiel said. “Davis College is a premier agriculture and natural resources program with a rich history of excellence seen through the achievements of faculty, staff and students. I’m eager to become part of a dynamic team and honored to have the opportunity to work with Davis College’s amazing faculty, staff, students, administrators and alumni as well as external partners and stakeholders. With the challenges and opportunities facing the future of agriculture and natural resources, the time is now to aspire to make the best better. I hope to convey that spirit to people inside and outside of Davis College. I will challenge myself daily to build on the success of Davis College through teaching, research, service and outreach to better serve our state, national and global stakeholders.”
