Koch Fertilizer is planning a $30 million optimization project at its Dodge City, Kansas, nitrogen plant to increase UAN production by 35,000 tons per year.
“We are dedicated to being our customer’s long-term supplier of choice by providing the products they value most,” said Scott McGinn, Koch Fertilizer executive vice president. “This project will increase production to meet growing UAN demand locally as well as across western Kansas and eastern Colorado.”
The project will further improve the facility’s reliability as well as environmental and safety performance through equipment and process upgrades.
“This investment strengthens the long-term vitality of the Dodge City site,” said Paul Liddle, Dodge City plant manager. “We continue to find ways to enhance our reliability and productivity, while using fewer resources and respecting the environment, which benefits our employees, our customers and the community.”
Construction is scheduled to begin early 2023 and the optimized processes are expected to be fully operational by the end of the year.
“This investment reflects Koch Fertilizer’s commitment to continued growth and reinvestment in our plants,” said McGinn.
The Dodge City investment follows three recent expansion projects, including Beatrice, Nebraska; Fort Dodge, Iowa; and Enid, Oklahoma. Koch Fertilizer is based in Wichita, Kansas.
