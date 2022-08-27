Screen Shot 2022-08-26 at 4.04.41 PM.png

Koch Fertilizer is planning a $30 million optimization project at its Dodge City, Kansas, nitrogen plant to increase UAN production by 35,000 tons per year.

“We are dedicated to being our customer’s long-term supplier of choice by providing the products they value most,” said Scott McGinn, Koch Fertilizer executive vice president. “This project will increase production to meet growing UAN demand locally as well as across western Kansas and eastern Colorado.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.