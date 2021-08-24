Responding to strong farmer demand and proven performance, Kinze, Williamsburg, Iowa, is expanding its True Speed high-speed planting technology to five more planter configurations for the 2022 season. The company is also introducing several new features to enhance its innovative Blue Vantage planter display.
For 2022, the expanded True Speed lineup will include a 4905 12R30 configuration, well suited for smaller operations or a second planter for smaller fields. All three 4905 planters will also offer increased fertilizer capacity for 2022. A 31/32R15 split-row and 16R30 configurations of the Kinze 3665, a 15-inch soybean planter for high-residue conditions with the versatility to also plant crops in 30-inch rows. A 24R30 and 36R20 configuration of the 4705 high-flotation planter for narrow width crops while also carrying large amounts of seed and fertilizer. In addition, new seed discs will be offered with the 2022 True Speed models for planting cotton, sugar beets and milo.
All Kinze planters for 2022, including the True Speed models, will also include upgrades being introduced this season that provide improved durability, longer wear life and lower cost of ownership.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.kinze.com.
