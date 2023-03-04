Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc., Duluth, Georgia, announced March 1 the  appointment of Dr. Scott King as the new executive director of the U.S. Cattle Business.

King to lead company’s U.S. Cattle Business division

Scott King

“Cattle producers and veterinarians put long hours and hard work into raising healthy herds, and I am excited to lead the team at Boehringer Ingelheim as we work hand-in-hand with them to prevent and manage conditions that can impact cattle health,” King said. “As a veterinarian, I know that prioritizing animal health and well-being is essential to producing wholesome beef and dairy products, and Boehringer Ingelheim is a key partner in this mission with our ‘Cattle First’ philosophy.” 

