Kansas Farm Bureau recently announced the creation of the Rural Kansas Apprenticeship Program developed with a grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Registered Apprenticeship to help address workforce needs in rural communities across Kansas.
RKAP is Kansas’ first registered apprenticeship program focused solely on agriculture and rural communities to provide industry-driven career pathways for farmers, ranchers and small businesses serving agricultural areas. Registered apprenticeships benefit employers by developing a skilled and loyal workforce. Meanwhile, apprentices enjoy a full-time job with a certified credential showing mastery of their craft.
