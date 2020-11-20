Kansas Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom announces Sen. Dan Kerschen as the Invest in Agriculture Giving Campaign Honorary Chair. Kerschen serves as the chair of the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources committee and proudly supports Kansas’s largest industry.
Kerschen wants to remind others, “As farm numbers continue to decline, it is vital that the urban population is aware of the rural values of stewardship and the conservation of land- thus understanding the concept of close to the land.”
Today’s students are three to five generations removed from direct agriculture. Teachers and schools can be a great channel for sharing, but they must first know the story of agriculture.
“KFAC is the connection and the coordinator in telling the story of agriculture in the classroom. It provides the resources that teachers need as they bring the student to the farm,” says Kerschen.
KFAC provides free resources for teachers, teacher professional development, and agriculture career and industry exploration. Everyone needs to understand where their food, fiber, and fuel come from, and every agricultural producer deserves to have the story told.
“KFAC keeps us focused on the value and benefits of farm life and sharing that lifestyle, which farm families cherish, with those in the classroom,” says Kerschen.
Central National Bank and Farm Credit Associations of Kansas have already pledged their support by matching donations during this campaign. Join us and invest in the future of agriculture in Kansas.
To support Kansas Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom, visit ksagclassroom.org.
