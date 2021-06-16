A Rural Movement shared the following video to showcase the recent mural painted on the Key Feed facility in Clay Center. "Bucolic America" was created by artists Whitney Kerr III, Ryan Estel, Mike Trujilo, Jeremy Bena and Elliott McAnany.

"Bucolic America"

Artists: Whitney Kerr III, Ryan Estel, Mike Trujilo, Jeremy Bena, Elliott McAnany

Video: Robert Moran

Started June 1, 2021 and completed on June 14, 2021

Thank you to all of the donors who made this project and all of the murals possible!

For mural map and additional info visit:

https://qrco.de/bc3VAy

