IMG_0808.jpeg

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt had their first gubernatorial debate Sept. 10 at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. (Courtesy photo.)

The raucous crowd cheered, booed, whistled, rang cowbells, and chanted during the spirited gubernatorial debate at the People’s Bank and Trust Arena at the Kansas State Fair Sept. 10 in Hutchinson.

Greg Akagi, ag director for WIBW Radio/Kansas Ag Network, moderated the political debate between Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Media panelists were Jennifer M. Latzke, editor of Kansas Farmer; Nick Gosnell, news director for Hutch Post and Eagle Radio; and Alex Flippin, investigative reporter and managing anchor at KWCH.

IMG_0801.jpeg

Laura Kelly (Courtesy photo.)
IMG_0804.jpeg

Derek Schmidt (Courtesy photo.)

