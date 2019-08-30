The Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Wilson County Conservation District would like to invite area farmers to the Keep It Covered Workshop on Oct. 4. Refreshments will be offered at 8:30 a.m. at the Old Iron Club and presentations will begin at 9 a.m. The Old Iron Club is located at 10392 Jade Rd. in Fredonia, Kansas.
If you are interested in trying cover crops or are currently using them in your operation this event is for you. The featured speaker will be Gail Fuller, a regenerative farmer from Emporia, who will speak on the topic of “Farming in Nature’s Image.” Fuller’s farming operation has been 100% no-till since 1995, and now regenerating soil health is his main focus.
Other topics will include economic return of cover crops, equipment demonstrations, cover crop species identificaion and the soil carbon cycle. Morning presentations will be indoors, and after a complimentary lunch, attendees will drive to a nearby field that has been planted to cover crops. In the case of severe weather, all presentations will be indoors.
Cover crops are hugely beneficial to soil quality and are key to being able to reduce the amount of inputs that farmers apply to the land. It’s time for farmers to give less of their money to Bayer and Syngenta and keep more money in their own pockets—or in their own soil. Improving soil health is a win-win for farmers and the environment. Come to the Keep It Covered Workshop to learn how you can incorporate cover crops into your operation.
Please contact your local NRCS office or conservation district office located at your local county U.S. Department of AgricultureService Center (listed in the telephone book under United States Government or on the internet at offices.usda.gov) for assistance. More information is also available on the Kansas website at www.ks.nrcs.usda.gov. U
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.