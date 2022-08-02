2022-pond-management.jpg

Algae is a normal part of ponds, but too much algae can be a bad thing. Marley Beem, Oklahoma State University Extension aquaculture specialist, has tips on how to prevent algae overgrowth. (Photo by Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services.)

Most Oklahoma ponds are green thanks to algae that forms on the water, but just like anything else, too much algae can be a bad thing.

Algae is a normal occurrence in ponds unless it becomes too thick. That’s when pond owners are in danger of the most common fish kill scenario—algal die off. As millions of dead algal cells decompose, dissolved oxygen is rapidly used up, causing fish to suffocate.

