For landowners wanting to harvest hay on Kansas highway right of way, the Kansas Department of Transportation announced that the deadline for permits to be issued will be extended to May 1. The extension is necessary because KDOT staff will not be in the office to accept applications until early April to follow Gov. Laura Kelly’s directive to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Those with land adjacent to the right of way will be given permit priority from Jan. 1 until May 1. After May 1, permits to harvest will be issued in the order in which they are received. The permits will expire Sept. 30.
Hay harvesting on right-of-way along state and federal highways without a permit is illegal and is trespassing, according to KDOT.
Permits can be canceled at any time by either party and all operations shall be in accordance with requirements and guidelines set by KDOT. Any person, firm or corporation wanting to mow or bale hay will need to submit a permit application to the KDOT office in their area. No hay harvesting will take place along Interstates, and access to any right of way shall be determined by KDOT.
For additional information, contact your local KDOT office; or call the KDOT Bureau of Maintenance in Topeka at 785-296-3576.
