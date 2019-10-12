The Kansas Department of Agriculture has recently updated its interactive map of Kansas, showing the economic contribution of agriculture across the state broken down by county. Located on the KDA website, the interactive resource can be used to find the agricultural economic facts for each of the 105 counties in Kansas, as well as a report for the entire state.
“As we review the economic contribution of Kansas agriculture, we are pleased to report a total direct output of $46.9 billion supporting 134,057 jobs in the agriculture industry,” said Secretary Mike Beam. “This output is slightly higher than our data published last year at this time, so we know our farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses across a variety of commodity sectors continue to be critical to Kansas communities despite very challenging economic times for our industry.”
KDA annually updates the state and county economic statistics to provide an understanding of the vast influence of the 68 sectors of agriculture on the state’s economy. In addition to the direct output, the reports include the indirect and induced effects of agriculture and ag-related sectors, which demonstrate the total impact that agriculture has in Kansas communities. This total economic contribution of agriculture totals over $65 billion and supports more than 245,000 jobs statewide.
The interactive map allows users to see detailed agricultural statistics including farm numbers, leading agricultural sectors, and value-added data for each county. KDA utilizes data compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The economic contribution data is sourced from the most recent IMPLAN data available (2017) and adjusted for 2019.
The county statistics map is available at agriculture.ks.gov/ksag. For updated information, click on a county and find the “2019 Full Report for County” after the county sector list. KDA is committed to advocating for and promoting the agriculture industry, and providing an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy.
