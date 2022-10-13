Irrigation

(Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Conservation has partnered with the Kansas Groundwater Management District 4 to offer funds to assist landowners in that district with irrigation efficiency technology.

The GMD 4 Irrigation Technology Initiative is designed to promote irrigation efficiency by providing cost-share assistance to landowners who invest in conservation practices by purchasing technology including automated soil moisture probes, mobile drip irrigation systems, autonomous pivot systems, remote monitoring systems, and more. This project is funded through the Kansas Water Plan with additional funding from GMD 4.

