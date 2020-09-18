The Kansas Department of Agriculture and the State Conservation Commission have hired Andrew Lyon to serve as the executive director for the agency’s Division of Conservation. The KDA–DOC works to protect and enhance Kansas’ natural resources through the management and implementation of programs to support water conservation, water quality, land reclamation, and watershed management.
Lyon brings nearly 15 years of experience in public service in environmental science and conservation, focused on watershed protection, hydrologic modeling and soil health. Most recently, Lyon served in the watershed management section of the Bureau of Water for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Lyon received dual Bachelor of Science degrees in agricultural technology management and in natural resource and environmental science from Kansas State University, and a Master of Science degree in environmental science from Oklahoma State University.
The KDA Division of Conservation works with the State Conservation Commission and 105 local conservation districts, 88 organized watershed districts, other special purpose districts, and state and federal entities to administer programs to improve water quality, reduce soil erosion, conserve water, reduce flood potential, and provide local water supply. As director, Lyon will lead the efforts of the KDA–DOC, including the administration of the Conservation Districts Law and other laws designed to assist local entities and individuals in conserving our natural resources.
To learn more about the State Conservation Commission or the KDA Division of Conservation, visit the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/DOC.
