In honor of Kansas’ largest industry, employer and economic driver, the Kansas Department of Agriculture observed Kansas Agriculture Day on March 22 with a day at the Capitol. In addition, the entire month of March was proclaimed Kansas Agriculture Month by Gov. Laura Kelly.
To celebrate Kansas Ag Day, KDA was joined by several industry partners from across the Kansas agriculture community in sharing information about Kansas agriculture. Ag Day is celebrated nationally, and the Agriculture Council of America hosted a video and written essay contest based on this year’s theme “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.” KDA would like to congratulate Rebekah from Ellsworth for being a merit winner of the contest and representing Kansas.
Throughout Ag Month we celebrate the hard-working men and women in agriculture, and recognize that the crops and animals grown on farms and ranches in Kansas are feeding Kansas families as well as families around the world.
Find out more about Kansas Ag Day and Kansas Ag Month go to the KDA website, agriculture.ks.gov/ksagmonth, or follow along on social media at #KSAgDay or #KSAgMonth, as KDA celebrates the history and tradition of farming and ranching in Kansas that lives on today as agriculture remains at the heart of our state’s health and prosperity.
