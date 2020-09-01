The Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership program announced today the launch of its new logo and brand to represent its mission of providing legendary rural leadership.
KARL President Jill Zimmerman said the logo and website serve as an anchor for the transformation of the program.
“KARL has taken a proven leadership program and refreshed the way we look at not only leadership, but the challenges facing rural Kansas and the agriculture industry,” Zimmerman said.
She added that continuing to build on KARL’s 30-year heritage and foundation of leadership excellence is vital. More than 440 alumni make up the KARL Program network. Zimmerman said KARL fellows lead in a variety of ways throughout Kansas and beyond, “proving that Kansas leadership values have impact when it comes to making a difference.”
“Part of this legendary rural leadership effort means we draw on a wealth of values, skills, and resources as we foster longstanding and new partnerships at every turn,” she said.
Among other components, Zimmerman said the KARL curriculum now also includes:
- The Gettysburg Leadership Experience to achieve transitional and transformational leadership.
- Civil discourse and why now more than ever we need the practice of deliberative democracy, civic education and group communication.
Twenty-eight associates of the current class have completed the first year of the two-year program, experiencing five seminars across Kansas, and a national study tour to Washington, D.C. and Gettysburg. A new class is selected every two years. Applications for class 16 will begin in early 2021.
KARL is a non-profit, educational organization dedicated to developing leaders for agriculture, business and rural communities, and is a member of the International Association of Programs for Agricultural Leadership (IAPAL), represented in 40 states and multiple countries.
For more information about KARL, contact Zimmerman at 785-532-6300 or karl@ksu.edu, or visit the program’s website at http://karlprogram.com.
