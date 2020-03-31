During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kansas WIC program will continue to operate. WIC is the nutrition program for low-income pregnant women, infants, and children from birth to age five, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Typically, WIC participants and applicants of the program must be physically present to receive services. The USDA physical presence waiver is effective immediately and expires May 31, 2020, or until extended. The waiver applies to areas impacted by WIC clinic closures and stay at home orders as well as to persons who are under quarantine, whether voluntary or involuntary.
Clinic operating hours and staff availability will be subject to local and state orders related to the pandemic. Applicants and current participants should contact their local WIC clinic to find out what options are available. Clinic locations are available online at www.kansaswic.org/families/WIC_county_map.html. Contact your local health department for information on the nearest WIC clinic if you do not have access to the Internet.
