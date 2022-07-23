A new chapter will begin for a familiar piece of outdoor art when the Kansas Wheat Statute, a fixture for High Plains Journal, is christened at its new location at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 near the Sitka Depot at Boot Hill Museum, Dodge City, Kansas.

wheat statue.jpg

Hoss Haley’s Kansas Wheat Shock, a feature at High Plains Journal's headquarters for many years, has been donated to the city of Dodge City, which plans to locate it in the historic downtown area. (Journal file photo.)

The city of Dodge City has moved the iconic 32-foot-high fine art sculpture titled “Kansas Wheat Shock” that was on the lawn south of the former HPJ site, 1500 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd., for the past 40 years to its new home in historic downtown. When the company moved to its new office at 11142 Kliesen St., owner Nelson Spencer Jr. wanted to donate statue to the city in honor of HPJ’s legacy in Dodge City and the contribution of its past, current, and future current employees.

