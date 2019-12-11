The State Association of Kansas Watersheds’ 69th annual meeting will be Jan. 21 to 22, 2020, at the Topeka Capitol Plaza Hotel. The theme for this year’s meeting is “Celebrating a Progressive Year, Planning for a Brighter Future.”
Barb Oltjen, president of SAKW from Robinson, will preside over the meeting that will bring together representatives from the 74 watershed districts in Kansas, many state and federal agencies, organizations, and individuals. New this year is the opportunity to have lunch at the State Capital during a meet and greet with legislators.
Information on annual meeting registration, motel reservations, resolutions listings, and the complete meeting agenda can be found on the SAKW website at www.sakw.org. Additional questions about the annual meeting can be directed to Herbert R. Graves Jr., SAKW executive director, 785-922-6664, or by e-mail at sakwwatersheds@sbcglobal.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.