The Kansas Water Office is accepting nominations for the Water Legacy Award as well as the “Be the Vision” recognition to be presented at the Governor’s Water Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas Nov. 7 to 8 at a new location, the Hyatt Regency in Wichita, Kansas.
The Water Legacy Award recipient will be selected based on significant contributions and lasting impacts on the future of water in the state. Past recipients of the award include: Wayne Bossert in 2015, Joe Harkins in 2016, Pat Sauble in 2017 and David Pope in 2018.
“Be the Vision” recipients, which can be individuals, municipalities, companies or organizations, will be selected as an entity or individual taking extraordinary measures to conserve, reuse or adopt better practices to help ensure the future of our state’s water resources.
The deadline for both of these nominations is Oct. 11. In addition to these awards, student poster research and photo contest entries are being accepted. Each of these will be part of the upcoming conference.
Conference registration is now available online at www.kwo.ks.gov. Conference details, tentative agenda, brochure, speakers, sponsors and hotel information can be found online as well. Deadline to register for the conference is Oct. 24.
The Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas is hosted by the KWO and K-State/Kansas Water Resource Institute. Major sponsors for the event include 96 Agri Sales, Inc., Black & Veatch, Burns & McDonnell and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.
