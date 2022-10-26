The Kansas Water Office recently released the finalized 2022 Kansas Water Plan. This is the first comprehensive water plan for the state of Kansas to be released since 2009 and provides a roadmap for navigating the vast array of water issues throughout the state.
The water plan provides an outline for management, conservation and development of the state’s water resources. To do so, it names five guiding principles—conserve and extend the High Plains Aquifer; secure, protect and restore our Kansas reservoirs; improve the state’s water quality; reduce our vulnerability to extreme events; and increase awareness of Kansas water resources.
The KWP is created by the Kansas Water Office with input from partner agencies and Regional Advisory Committees. The draft is offered for public comment before being reviewed, finalized, and approved by the Kansas Water Authority.
The finalization of the plan leads into the implementation phase, where the Kansas Water Office will work with other state agencies and Regional Advisory Committees across the state to address the principles outlined in the KWP. Implementation is supported by the State Water Plan Fund, a statutory mechanism created to pay for the projects and programs identified in the KWP. This year, two statutory transfers into the fund were fully provided for the first time since 2008.
“The drought conditions throughout the state drive home the importance of having a comprehensive plan,” said KWO Director Connie Owen. “Water is the most valuable resources we have, and we must manage it strategically to ensure a safe and secure supply now and for the future.”
