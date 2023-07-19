water-office-logo-blue-gold.jpg

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, presented GIS Coordinator, Katie Goff, of the Kansas Water Office with the Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award on July 12, 2023, at the annual Esri User Conference (Esri UC). Selected from hundreds of thousands of users, the Kansas Water Office received the award for its innovative use of mapping and analytics technology, as well as creating efficiencies in their data-sharing approach.

The SAG Award is intended to demonstrate an appreciation for organizations around the world that are using geographic information system (GIS) technology to understand vast amounts of data and solve complex problems.

