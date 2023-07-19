Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, presented GIS Coordinator, Katie Goff, of the Kansas Water Office with the Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award on July 12, 2023, at the annual Esri User Conference (Esri UC). Selected from hundreds of thousands of users, the Kansas Water Office received the award for its innovative use of mapping and analytics technology, as well as creating efficiencies in their data-sharing approach.
The SAG Award is intended to demonstrate an appreciation for organizations around the world that are using geographic information system (GIS) technology to understand vast amounts of data and solve complex problems.
"Users across all industries continue to show the groundbreaking possibilities of what GIS can help them accomplish," said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. "I am honored to recognize all the organizations for the many ways they are taking a geographic approach toward meeting some of the most pressing challenges our world faces today."
The Kansas Water Office has adopted GIS to enable the analysis, display, and clear communication of complex information about the state’s water plan to the Kansas Water Office’s many stakeholders. KWO also uses GIS to depict past areas of financial focus and identify the need for future funding requests. This leads to faster, better-informed budgetary decisions. Kansas residents and elected officials can access the interactive charts, graphs, and tables to better understand and advocate for their needs.
“We’ve been able to use GIS to display information that generally exists in a very text heavy format,” said GIS Coordinator, Katie Goff. “These interactive webpages simplify information sharing with the public, and allow residents to have a hands-on experience with the data.”
A total of 200 organizations from the commercial industry, defense, transportation, nonprofit work, telecommunications, and government sectors were honored. Esri staff annually nominate hundreds of candidates from around the world for consideration, and Dangermond selects the finalists.
