The Kansas Water Authority will meet April 20 at the Clint Bowyer Community Building - Lyon Co. Fairgrounds, Industrial Rd in Emporia, Kansas. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
For additional meeting information or how to access the meeting virtually, visit the Kansas Water Office website calendar at kwo.ks.gov or call 785-296-3185.
The KWA is responsible for advising the governor, legislature and director of the Kansas Water Office on water policy issues. The organization also ensures that water policies and programs address the needs of all Kansans as well as serve as advisors of the Kansas Water Plan. The KWA was established in 1981 and consists of 13 voting members who are appointed by the governor or legislative leadership. State agency directors serve as ex-officio members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.