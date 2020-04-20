In an effort to protect the health of Kansans and prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Laura Kelly, with the support of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, is suspending sales of general nonresident turkey permits effective immediately.
Nonresident hunters who made their spring turkey purchase prior to the order’s effective date may still participate in Kansas’ spring turkey season. KDWPT is offering refunds and KDWPT gift cards in an effort to lower participation rates even further. Nonresident hunters may obtain a refund or KDWPT gift card by sending an email request to kdwp.sales@ks.gov.
For other KDWPT updates, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/COVID-19.
