The Kansas State Fair Board decided June 30 to hold the Kansas State Fair as scheduled, Sept. 11 to 20 in Hutchinson. The board voted 8 to 5 to move forward with plans for the annual event, though the fair’s status had been in question as state fairs around the country are being canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.
Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, advised the board to cancel the fair this year from a health standpoint because he said he doubted fairgoers would maintain social distancing guidelines or wear masks. On June 29, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide mandate for Kansans to wear masks in public spaces where social distancing of at least 6 feet could not be maintained, including outdoors, effective July 3.
More details about Kansas State Fair plans are available at kansasstatefair.com.
Shauna Rumbaugh can be reached at 620-227-1805 or srumbaugh@hpj.com.
