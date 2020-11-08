A promotion to celebrate Kansas despite the cancellation of its annual event helped the Kansas State Fair capture a top award from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions.
The fair received first place in the sponsor exposure category for its statewide tourism promotion using its new mascot, Ike the American Bison. “Ike’s Kansas Road Trip” was in partnership with Kansas Corn and its campaign, Fueled by Kansas.
“While we had to cancel the 2020 fair, it didn’t mean we couldn’t still celebrate our great state,” said Amy Bickel, the fair’s marketing director. “The idea of showcasing Kansas’ beauty and tourist attractions, plus the people who call Kansas home, allowed us to find a way to still provide sponsorship support to a longtime partner, Kansas Corn, and its ethanol promotion, Fueled by Kansas.”
Fueled by Kansas educates the public about mid- and premium-grade fuels made from Kansas corn. The website, FueledByKansas.com, gives customers information on the benefits of ethanol and where they can find participating stations with E15 and higher blends. Kansas Corn’s goal is to support Kansas farmers by growing their markets and creating jobs.
As part of the sponsorship, Ike completed several whirlwind trips across Kansas and saw many unique tourism attractions and communities. He also met many Kansans who were saddened that there wasn’t a fair. The International Association of Fairs and Expositions, based in Springfield, Missouri, serves state, provincial, regional and county agricultural fairs, shows, festivals, exhibitions and expositions. IAFE represents more than 1,100 fairs around the world, and more than 900 members from allied fields.
