The Kansas State Board of Agriculture will meet for its regular board meeting on March 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 560 of the Landon State Office Building at 900 SW Jackson Street in Topeka.
The meeting is open to the public. Individuals who have questions about the meeting, including how to access call-in information, should contact Brittney Grother at 785-564-6797 or Brittney.Grother@ks.gov.
Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two days prior to the meeting.
