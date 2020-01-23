Kansas Farm Bureau was well-represented in the Young Farmers and Ranchers competitions at the American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention competitions in Austin recently.
Jeri and Keith Geren, Labette County Farm Bureau, represented Kansas in the Excellence in Ag competition; Scott Thellman, Douglas County Farm Bureau, was in the top 10 in the Achievement Award contest; and Jacquelyne Leffler, Lyon County Farm Bureau, received 4th place in the Discussion Meet. Jacquelyne receives a Case IH 40” Combination Roll Cabinet and Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of CASE IH.
In addition, Sen. Pat Roberts received one of AFBF's highest honors, the Distinguished Service Award for his devotion to serving the national interests of American agriculture.
A Kansas farm dog, Joker, was a runner-up in the Farm Dog of the Year contest. Joker's owner and Farm Bureau member in Kansas, Janell Harman, will receive $1,000 and Purina products.
