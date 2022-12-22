Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 9.45.55 AM.png

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Dec. 22 that Kansas has received nearly $5.7 million to expand broadband access, adoption, and affordability, from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration Office.

"Communities across the Kansas have enormous potential for a new chapter of innovation and success," Kelly said. "This funding will propel the state forward, accelerating our efforts to ensure all Kansans can fully participate in the digital world."

