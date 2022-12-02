axe

Courtesy of Kansas Governor's Office.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced that Kansas is on track to implement the "Axe the Food Tax"’ legislation passed during the 2022 session. The Kansas Department of Revenue published its notice to initiate those changes. Kelly also renewed her call for the legislature to pass a bill that immediately eliminates the state sales tax on groceries, diapers, and feminine hygiene products.

“We have ‘Axed the Food Tax’ and are putting money back in Kansans’ pockets,” Kelly said. “Kansans will see the savings very soon, but we can do more. When the Kansas Legislature comes back in January, I will push again for the complete and immediate elimination of the state’s sales tax on groceries.”

