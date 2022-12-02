Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced that Kansas is on track to implement the "Axe the Food Tax"’ legislation passed during the 2022 session. The Kansas Department of Revenue published its notice to initiate those changes. Kelly also renewed her call for the legislature to pass a bill that immediately eliminates the state sales tax on groceries, diapers, and feminine hygiene products.
“We have ‘Axed the Food Tax’ and are putting money back in Kansans’ pockets,” Kelly said. “Kansans will see the savings very soon, but we can do more. When the Kansas Legislature comes back in January, I will push again for the complete and immediate elimination of the state’s sales tax on groceries.”
Kelly signed bipartisan House Bill 2106 to gradually eliminate the state’s sales tax on groceries. The first reduction of the tax rate will occur on Jan. 1, 2023, changing the state sales tax rate on groceries from 6.5% to 4.0%. Current legislation will completely eliminate the state’s sales tax on groceries by 2025. Local tax rates still apply.
Leading up to the ‘Axe the Food Tax’ implementation, the department worked with the retail grocery industry to provide educational opportunities and has formally posted its informational notice and sales tax publication that address the reduction in the state sales tax rate as well as the types of food purchases subject to the rate reduction.
“Even after providing the educational materials and opportunities as it rolls out these changes, KDOR continues to be available to retailers to ensure the transition to these sales tax savings is as smooth as possible,” Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said.
Retailers with questions about implementation can contact the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Tax Assistance Center at 785-368-8222.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
