A Kansas State University agricultural economist says farm income in Kansas has remained “pretty good” in 2022 despite the rising cost of doing business.

K-State agricultural economist Greg Ibendahl says farmers who were able to lock in lower prices for inputs in 2022 will likely see that reflected positively in their annual net income. (Courtesy photo.)

But Greg Ibendahl says farmers should be cautious heading into 2023 as the combined effects of weather and higher prices for fertilizer, gas and other inputs are likely to hit their pocketbook a bit harder.

