The fourth annual Kansas Manufacturing Summit will focus on key issues challenging today's manufacturers. The day-long forum provides the opportunity to network, learn about manufacturing resources and industry trends, and gain insight into workforce development.
The summit will be held Oct. 6 at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane. It is open to all Kansas manufacturers as well as anyone interested in learning more about the industry. Attendees have the choice of either registering to attend in-person or virtually.
"Kansas manufacturing plays a vital role in the Kansas economy. More than 11% of working Kansans are employed in the manufacturing industry. This annual summit helps to showcase this important industry," said Jeff Chapman, Kansas Manufacturing Council Executive Director.
The Summit is part of the month-long celebration of National Manufacturing Month and is led by the Kansas Manufacturing Council, in partnership with Kansas Manufacturing Solutions, Pittsburg State University and the Kansas Chamber.
"The Summit is the perfect place to meet representatives from many of our state’s manufacturers, and to immerse yourself in the latest industry news and trends," said Chapman. "As technology continues to change the landscape of our economy, gatherings like this are vital for Kansas to maintain its spot on the cutting edge of manufacturing."
Topic sessions include:
Supply Chain Strategies and Trends;
Cash Is King: Cost Reduction Strategies for Manufacturers;
Increasing Your Company’s Market Penetration; and
How to Build a Strong Talent Pipeline.
“The 2020 Kansas Manufacturing Summit is a great opportunity for manufacturers to learn from peers and industry experts about navigating the uncertainty of 2020. Whether you attend in person or virtually, take this opportunity to catch your breath, hear about the recent successes and failures of fellow manufacturers, and re-energize as we move towards 2021,” said Tiffany Stovall, CEO of Kansas Manufacturing Solutions. “The topics being addressed at this Summit have been selected based upon feedback from Kansas manufacturers. So, we know you will find value in attending this informative and engaging event.”
Speakers and panelists will include:
James Soto, Industrial Strength Marketing;
Mark Chalfant, Fuller Industries;
Darin Greseth, BG Products;
Greg Kahnk, Lawrence Paper Company;
Dave Mullins, Hutchinson Community College; and
Scott Lucas, WSU Tech.
The winner of the 2020 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas also will be announced during the summit. The competition features 16 nominated Kansas-made products who complete in a product head-to-head tournament, The top four companies will be invited to display their products at the summit.
Registration can be completed online at www.kansaschamber.org/mfgsummit. The Summit opens for onsite check-in, breakfast and networking at 8 a.m. with the program from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The summit has a block of guest rooms at the Hampton Inn & Suites connected to the casino at $79 per night. Call the hotel's reservations team at 316-524-3777 and reference the group name "Kansas Chamber Manufacturing Summit" to reserve your guest room.
