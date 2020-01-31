Know a Kansas farmer, rancher or forester who goes above and beyond in the care and management of natural resources? Nominate them for the 2020 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award.
Sand County Foundation presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 20 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. In Kansas, the $10,000 award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, Kansas Association of Conservation Districts, and the Ranchland Trust of Kansas.
Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. Applications are reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders.
The application deadline date is June 1. Applications can be emailed to award@sandcountyfoundation.org. If mailed, applications must be postmarked by June 1, and mailed to:
KACD
c/o Dan Meyerhoff
414 Autumn Lane
Hays, KS 67601
The application can be found at www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.
The award will be presented in November at the KACD Annual Convention in Wichita.
The 2019 recipient of the award was Ted Alexander of Sun City. The first Kansas Leopold Conservation Award was presented in 2015 to Sproul Ranch of Sedan.
For more information on the award, visit www.leopoldconservationaward.org.
