Applications for the Kansas Leopold Conservation Award are due June 1. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the $10,000 award honors Kansas farmers, ranchers and other private landowners who are dedicated to stewardship of the land, water, soil and wildlife in their care. The award is presented by Ranchland Trust of Kansas, Sand County Foundation and the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts.
Landowners are encouraged to nominate themselves and their family farm or ranch. Applications must be postmarked by June 1 and mailed to Dan Meyerhoff, KACD, 414 Autumn Lane, Hays, KS 67601 or emailed to award@sandcountyfoundation.org. The application can be found at www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.