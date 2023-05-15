water-allocation.png

The Kansas legislature's decision to fully fund the state's water plan is 'exciting news' for citizens across Kansas, said K-State water expert Susan Metzger. (K‑State Research and Extension)

A pair of bipartisan water bills passed by the Kansas legislature and approved by Gov. Laura Kelly in late April are “exciting news” for residents across the state, said a Kansas State University water expert.

Susan Metzger, director of the Kansas Center for Agricultural Resources and the Environment and associate director for K-State Research and Extension, said HB2302 – which allocates $35 million to fully fund the state’s water plan – will address a multitude of state water issues.

