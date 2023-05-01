Stream

(Photo courtesy of K-State Research and Extension.)

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed Senate Substitute for HB 2302, a bipartisan bill that increases funding for the State Water Plan, including two funds for grants for water-related infrastructure projects.

In 2022, Kelly fully funded the State Water Plan for the first time since 2008. This bill represents a significant increase in funding for water, adding $18 million on top of the annual $8 million for the State Water Plan and $17 million for the two grant funds. In total, the bill designates an additional $35 million in funding to protect essential water resources. The bill includes that it is legislative intent to continue this funding through 2027.

