Just five days after a fire took the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Holcomb, Kansas, offline, Gov. Laura Kelly met with Tyson officials and local Finney County leaders Aug. 14 in Garden City, Kansas, to discuss the way forward.
Tyson is an important economic driver in Finney County and all of Kansas. With 6,000 head per day, or 30,000 head per week, capacity, this one plant accounts for nearly one-quarter of the fed beef processing capacity in the state.
“It’s good to hear Tyson plans to repair the damage and reopen at the current location,” Gov. Kelly said. “That’s very good news for the local economy, and state of Kansas as a whole.” She added that Tyson is to be commended for its pledge to continue paying workers affected by the temporary closure.
This temporary closure is a serious challenge to the cattle industry in Kansas and throughout the Plains states.
“We must be mindful of the economic implications for cattle producers, with falling market prices and ongoing uncertainty over the temporary loss of the meat processing operation here,” Gov. Kelly said. From cattlemen, to feedlot owners, to manufacturers, vendors, cattle haulers and more, this one plant impacts the economic growth in the southwest part of the state.
Gov. Kelly asked Commerce Secretary David Toland and Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam to meet with Tyson representatives and local government and economic development officials to offer the state’s help in any manner possible.
“The Kansas Department of Labor provides rapid-response unemployment and workforce services, should they be needed,” Gov. Kelly said. “Labor Secretary Delia Garcia and other labor department officials are currently working with other local vendors who have been impacted by the fire.”
Tyson Foods operates 6 plants in Kansas, employing more than 5,600 people, with 3,800 working at the Holcomb facility in multiple shifts. According to the company, in it’s FY2018, it paid $269 million in wages within Kansas, with an estimated total impact in the state to be more than $2.4 billion.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
