The Kansas Forage and Grassland Council is having a photography contest to promote the multifaceted use of Kansas forages. The contest is sponsored by the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.Entrants may submit photos to the photo category of their choice: harvested forages, grazing, education or wildlife and conservation.The contest ends Oct. 30. Winners will be announced at the 2020 KSFGC Annual Meeting in Great Bend, Kansas. Cash prizes will be awarded to the best photos in each category.To enter the contest, participants must be a current KSFGC member. To join or renew memberships, entrants can visit www.ksfgc.org. Cost to enter the contest is free. To register for the contest, visit https://ksfgc.org/ksfgc-photo-contest.
Kansas Forage and Grassland Council launches photography contest
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.