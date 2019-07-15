Harper Industries, Inc., Harper, Kansas, has successfully completed the acquisition of Butler Beds, a manufacturer based in Bixby, Oklahoma, focused on durable, economical bale beds.
The move by Harper further strengthens the family’s diversified portfolio in the areas of agriculture, turf management and truck equipment.
“We are proud to welcome Butler Beds to the Harper family,” said Tim Penner, Harper Industries president. “I commend Rob Cook on his success of establishing a well-known brand in the market during his ownership. Both businesses have shared the same passion for providing product that is desired in the market. Butler is a great fit as we continue to foster Harper’s growth initiatives.”
The acquisition will create opportunity to expand Butler’s distribution across North America utilizing Harper’s footprint. James Guy, ag sales manager, will oversee Butler sales, creating an emphasis on dealer development.
“Hay handling remains a staple of the company’s business” Guy said. “We are pleased that Harper and Butler Beds can provide these solutions at a reasonable price the market has come to expect.”
As part of the acquisition, manufacturing processes will move from Bixby to Harper. Butler Beds will remain an independent division within Harper Industries. A sales price was not disclosed.
Harper Industries, Inc. is a diverse, values-based manufacturing company building quality products in the fields of agriculture, hydraulics, landscaping and sports turf management under the DewEze, Butler and Harper brand names.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.