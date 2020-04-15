The Kansas FFA Association executive committee met recently and voted to proceed with a condensed, virtual state convention in order that members and chapters who submitted awards applications may be recognized for those efforts. That would include proficiency awards, national chapter awards and Kansas Stars. The organization will also honor students who have completed the requirements and are due to receive the State FFA Degree. This setting will also provide the backdrop for the State FFA Association to conduct its annual business, including the election of a new set of state FFA officers, as well as bidding farewell to the officers who have completed their year of service in 2019-2020.
This event is scheduled to take place during the traditional dates of State FFA Convention, May 27 to 29. More details on how to watch and participate in this exciting showcase of Kansas FFA will be provided at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.