Six Kansas FFA members were recently elected to serve as the 2020–21 State FFA Officers at the virtual 92nd Kansas FFA Convention. They were among 17 candidates running for a state officer position to represent more than 9,600 Kansas FFA members.
The 2020-2021 Kansas FFA Officer team includes: President Elizabeth Sturgis, Riverton FFA; Vice President Abigail Johnson, Southeast of Saline FFA; Secretary Bailey Sipes, Stanton County FFA; Treasurer Kiran Elam, Beloit FFA; Reporter Hattie Polson, Frankfort FFA; and Sentinel Hannah Graybill, Labette County FFA.
The state FFA officer team will travel across the state sharing their passion for agriculture, leadership and service. Kansas FFA officers present workshops and conferences across the state and challenge FFA members to serve their communities and the agriculture industry.
Through the partnership between the Kansas FFA Foundation and the Midwest Ford Dealers Association, each of the elected officers will be receiving a $500 scholarship to further their educational goals.
