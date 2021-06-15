Six Kansas FFA members were recently elected to serve as the 2021–22 Kansas FFA Officer team at the virtual 93rd Kansas FFA Convention. They were among seven candidates running for a state officer position to represent more than 9,700 Kansas FFA members.
The 2021–22 Kansas FFA Officer team includes: President Ashley Chandler, Neodesha FFA; Vice President Rachel Sebesta, Ellsworth FFA; Secretary Eric Peterson, Clifton-Clyde FFA; Treasurer Jocelyn Dvorak, Hiawatha FFA; Reporter Lydia Watanabe, Arkansas City FFA; and Sentinel Josey Schmidt, Greeley County FFA.
The state FFA officer team will travel across the state sharing their passion for agriculture, leadership, and service. Kansas FFA officers present workshops and conferences across the state and challenge FFA members to serve their communities and the agriculture industry.
